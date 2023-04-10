A warm Tuesday. Cloud around in the morning, sunnier later on. Wednesday continues to look as if some quite high temperatures will be registered - up to 29C. A dip on Thursday, and there is now more of a risk of rain on Thursday morning.

Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 7/8):

Alcudia (9C) 23C, cloudy in the morning, sunny with occasional cloud in the afternoon; light east and north breezes; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 26, Thu: 21, Fri: 24.

Andratx (9C) 20C, any early fog will lift to give a sunny day with occasional cloud; light south-southeast breezes; humidity 55%. Wed: 23, Thu: 18, Fri: 20.

Binissalem (6C) 24C, fairly cloudy in the morning after some fog overnight, a sunny afternoon; light south breeze increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 35%. Wed: 27, Thu: 18, Fri: 22.

Deya (8C) 22C, sunny with occasional cloud; light northwest breeze backing south; humidity 30%. Wed: 25, Thu: 17, Fri: 21.

Palma (7C) 22C, cloudy start to the day after some fog, sunny with occasional cloud later on; gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Wed: 25, Thu: 19, Fri: 21.

Pollensa (9C) 23C, fog expected overnight, then fairly cloudy before becoming sunny by the afternoon, mist possible in the evening; light east and northwest breezes; humidity 55%. Wed: 29, Thu: 21, Fri: 25.

Porreres (5C) 24C, mainly cloudy in the morning, sunny with occasional cloud by the afternoon; light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Wed: 27, Thu: 20, Fri: 22.

Sant Llorenç (7C) 23C, fog lifting to give a cloudy morning with some sun, much sunnier in the afternoon; light south-southeast breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 28, Thu: 20, Fri: 23.

Santanyi (7C) 21C, sunny spells in the morning, sunny with occasional cloud in the afternoon; gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Wed: 23, Thu: 19, Fri: 20.

Sineu (7C) 24C, fog overnight, cloudy first thing and sunny by the afternoon; humidity 35%. Wed: 28, Thu: 19, Fri: 22.

Monday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 23.7 Puerto Pollensa, 22.9 Binissalem, 22.8 Sineu; Lows of 3.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 4.5 Campos, 4.7 Lluc.