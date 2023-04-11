A day of sunny weather with some occasional cloud, heaviest in the morning after some possible fog before dawn. Some quite high temperatures, especially in northern areas, but these will come down on Thursday. This is because of the predicted shift in breezes from the northeast, which will average between 25 and 40 km/h on Wednesday evening and into Thursday. Rain is likely on Thursday morning, particularly in the north. Temperatures into the weekend rising again.

Forecast for Wednesday (UV rating 8): Alcudia (10C) 26C, light southeast breeze easing to calm and increasing to moderate northeast in the evening; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 21, Fri: 23, Sat: 22. Andratx (10C) 23C, light west and south breezes increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 55%. Thu: 18, Fri: 19, Sat: 21. Binissalem (8C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light and then increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 40%. Thu: 18, Fri: 22, Sat: 22. Deya (10C) 25C, calm increasing to light northeast breeze; humidity 25%. Thu: 17, Fri: 20, Sat: 20. Palma (10C) 24C, gentle south breeze easing to light west and increasing to strong northeast in the evening; humidity 45%. Thu: 19, Fri: 21, Sat: 22. Pollensa (10C) 28C, calm increasing to moderate northeast breeze; humidity 25%. Thu: 21, Fri: 24, Sat: 24. Porreres (9C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west and increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 40%. Thu: 20, Fri: 22, Sat: 23. Sant Llorenç (10C) 27C, gentle west-southwest breezes increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 40%. Thu: 20, Fri: 22, Sat: 23. Santanyi (9C) 23C, moderate west breeze easing to calm and increasing to moderate northeast late on; humidity 55%. Thu: 19, Fri: 21, Sat: 22. Sineu (10C) 26C, light west-southwest breezes increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 40%. Thu: 18, Fri: 22, Sat: 22. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Tuesday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 26.4 Muro, 25.2 Puerto Pollensa, 24.7 Pollensa, 24.0 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 3.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.1 Campos, 5.3 Es Capdellà and Palma University.