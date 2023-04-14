A generally sunny Saturday with some occasional cloud; the Tramuntana may be rather cloudy in the morning. Some pleasant temperatures, but the breezes are forecast to be quite powerful for most of the island - strong is a general wind speed of 39 to 49 km/h, fresh is 29 to 38.

Similar for Sunday with the breezes still a factor but due to ease. There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north and northeast from midnight Saturday to 10am Sunday; gusts up to 60 km/h. Forecast for Saturday (UV rating 6): Alcudia (12C) 23C, strong northwest breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 21, Mon: 20, Tue: 21. Andratx (10C) 21C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle north; humidity 45%. Sun: 20, Mon: 19, Tue: 20. Binissalem (8C) 22C, strong northwest breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 40%. Sun: 21, Mon: 19, Tue: 21. Deya (9C) 20C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 19, Mon: 18, Tue: 20. Palma (11C) 22C, strong northwest easing to moderate northeast; humidity 30%. Sun: 22, Mon: 21, Tue: 21. Pollensa (11C) 24C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Sun: 22, Mon: 21, Tue: 22. Porreres (8C) 23C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 22, Mon: 20, Tue: 21. Sant Llorenç (11C) 22C, moderate northwest and northeast breezes; humidity 40%. Sun: 21, Mon: 19, Tue: 20. Santanyi (9C) 22C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 21, Mon: 19, Tue: 19. Sineu (9C) 22C, fresh northwest breeze easing to moderate northeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 21, Mon: 18, Tue: 20. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 25.7 Puerto Pollensa, 24.3 Pollensa, 23.8 Muro; Lows of 5.0 Campos, 5.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.8 Palma University and Son Torrella (Escorca); Gusts of 66 km/h Serra Alfabia, 48 Portocolom.