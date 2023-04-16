Rain forecast for Monday is most likely in the southwest and Tramuntana in the morning. For most of Mallorca, a very low chance of rain; generally a fine and sunny day with some occasional light cloud.

The outlook for the week up to Saturday is for plenty of sun. Breezes predominantly from the north but southerly from Thursday, which will lead to a rise in temperatures. This will be more noticeable in northern rather than southern areas, with highs at present forecast to get up to 28 or 29C on Friday and Saturday.

Forecast for Monday (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (10C) 20C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 20, Wed: 22, Thu: 25.

Andratx (9C) 19C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Tue: 21, Wed: 21, Thu: 21.

Binissalem (7C) 19C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Tue: 20, Wed: 23, Thu: 24.

Deya (8C) 18C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 19, Wed: 22, Thu: 22.

Palma (10C) 21C, gentle east breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Tue: 22, Wed: 23, Thu: 22.

Pollensa (9C) 21C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 40%. Tue: 21, Wed: 23, Thu: 25.

Porreres (6C) 19C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 21, Wed: 22, Thu: 24.

Sant Llorenç (8C) 19C, moderate north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Tue: 20, Wed: 21, Thu: 22.

Santanyi (7C) 18C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 20, Wed: 20, Thu: 21.

Sineu (8C) 19C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 19, Wed: 22, Thu: 24.

Sunday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 22.6 Puerto Pollensa, 22.2 Binissalem, 21.9 Palma Port and Pollensa; Lows of 6.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 6.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 7.1 Palma University; Gust of 84 km/h Capdepera.