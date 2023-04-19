And more of the same - mostly clear and sunny skies with just some patches of cloud. Higher temperatures expected for Friday and Saturday, with breezes predominantly from the south. The risk of some rain on Sunday has lessened.

Forecast for Thursday (UV rating 7): Alcudia (10C) 24C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 25, Sat: 24, Sun: 21. Andratx (9C) 20C, light south breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 20, Sat: 23, Sun: 23. Binissalem (7C) 24C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 35%. Fri: 25, Sat: 26, Sun: 22. Deya (8C) 22C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 35%. Fri: 22, Sat: 23, Sun: 22. Palma (7C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Fri: 23, Sat: 24, Sun: 24. Pollensa (9C) 25C, light north breeze increasing to moderate south; humidity 40%. Fri: 27, Sat: 26, Sun: 22. Porreres (6C) 23C, light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 35%. Fri: 23, Sat: 24, Sun: 22. Sant Llorenç (8C) 22C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle south; humidity 45%. Fri: 21, Sat: 22, Sun: 21. Santanyi (7C) 20C, light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Fri: 20, Sat: 21, Sun: 22. Sineu (7C) 24C, light south breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 35%. Fri: 23, Sat: 24, Sun: 20. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Wednesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 23.6 Llucmajor, 23.4 Palma Port, 22.9 Binissalem; Lows of 0.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 3.2 Palma University, 3.6 Campos.