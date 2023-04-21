Weather stations predicting a sunny day with some high cloud for much of the island and likely to be cloudier in eastern areas. The met agency Aemet has separately indicated that there could be more widespread cloud, which is being generated by a storm in the Atlantic.

The outlook into next week is currently indicating a high of 30C by Thursday. Forecast for Saturday (UV rating 6): Alcudia (11C) 23C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 23, Mon: 23, Tue: 25. Andratx (10C) 21C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 60%. Sun: 22, Mon: 22, Tue: 25. Binissalem (8C) 26C, light south-southwest breezes; humidity 45%. Sun: 27, Mon: 26, Tue: 29. Deya (9C) 23C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 23, Mon: 23, Tue: 25. Palma (10C) 22C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 45%. Sun: 23, Mon: 25, Tue: 28. Pollensa (10C) 25C, gentle east breeze backing to light northwest; humidity 60%. Sun: 25, Mon: 25, Tue: 28. Porreres (9C) 25C, light southeast breeze veering west; humidity 50%. Sun: 27, Mon: 24, Tue: 29. Sant Llorenç (11C) 23C, moderate southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Sun: 24, Mon: 22, Tue: 27. Santanyi (9C) 22C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Sun: 22, Mon: 21, Tue: 24. Sineu (11C) 25C, light southeast breeze veering west; humidity 50%. Sun: 26, Mon: 23, Tue: 29. Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com) Friday summary (to 6.30pm) - Highs of 27.7 Puerto Pollensa, 27.6 Pollensa, 26.0 Muro, 24.3 Banyalbufar; Lows of 4.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 5.4 Campos, 8.1 Arta; Gusts of 65 km/h Banyalbufar, 59 Puerto Soller, 51 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola).