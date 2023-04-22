The cloud that had been forecast to push its way across Spain from a storm in the Atlantic did indeed affect Mallorca on Saturday. It was high cloud and there was still a good amount of sun, but temperatures were generally down on what they had been on Friday. Aemet is predicting much the same for Sunday morning but clearing in the afternoon.

The outlook for the week is fine. As to the high temperatures that have been mentioned, at present there is a high of 31C by Friday.

Forecast for Sunday (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (11C) 23C, cloudy morning, sunny in the afternoon; gentle northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 23, Tue: 24, Wed: 25.

Andratx (11C) 22C, sunny with high cloud, mist possible in the evening; light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 22, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.

Binissalem (9C) 27C, a cloudy start, sun in the afternoon; gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Mon: 25, Tue: 28, Wed: 27.

Deya (10C) 24C, sunny with occasional cloud, there may be some mist in the evening; light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Mon: 23, Tue: 25, Wed: 24.

Palma (10C) 23C, a cloudy morning, sun with occasional cloud in the afternoon; gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 24.

Pollensa (10C) 24C, cloud around in the morning, better after midday, fog a possibility late on; gentle northwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Mon: 25, Tue: 27, Wed: 28.

Porreres (10C) 26C, a cloudy start, good amounts of sun in the afternoon with fog possible in the evening; light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 23, Tue: 27, Wed: 25.

Sant Llorenç (11C) 25C, cloud in the morning, bright skies in the afternoon, the chance of some fog late on; gentle southeast breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 26, Wed: 23.

Santanyi (10C) 22C, sunny with occasional cloud; gentle southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 21, Tue: 23, Wed: 22.

Sineu (11C) 27C, cloudy morning, sunny with light cloud in the afternoon, fog possible in the evening; light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 40%. Mon: 23, Tue: 27, Wed: 25.

Saturday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 23.1 Binissalem, 23.0 Palma Airport and Pollensa; Lows of 7.7 Palma University, 8.0 Campos, 9.2 Petra.