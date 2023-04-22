The outlook for the week is fine. As to the high temperatures that have been mentioned, at present there is a high of 31C by Friday.
Forecast for Sunday (UV rating 7):
Alcudia (11C) 23C, cloudy morning, sunny in the afternoon; gentle northeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 23, Tue: 24, Wed: 25.
Andratx (11C) 22C, sunny with high cloud, mist possible in the evening; light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 22, Tue: 23, Wed: 23.
Binissalem (9C) 27C, a cloudy start, sun in the afternoon; gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Mon: 25, Tue: 28, Wed: 27.
Deya (10C) 24C, sunny with occasional cloud, there may be some mist in the evening; light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 35%. Mon: 23, Tue: 25, Wed: 24.
Palma (10C) 23C, a cloudy morning, sun with occasional cloud in the afternoon; gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 24.
Pollensa (10C) 24C, cloud around in the morning, better after midday, fog a possibility late on; gentle northwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Mon: 25, Tue: 27, Wed: 28.
Porreres (10C) 26C, a cloudy start, good amounts of sun in the afternoon with fog possible in the evening; light south breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 23, Tue: 27, Wed: 25.
Sant Llorenç (11C) 25C, cloud in the morning, bright skies in the afternoon, the chance of some fog late on; gentle southeast breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Mon: 22, Tue: 26, Wed: 23.
Santanyi (10C) 22C, sunny with occasional cloud; gentle southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 21, Tue: 23, Wed: 22.
Sineu (11C) 27C, cloudy morning, sunny with light cloud in the afternoon, fog possible in the evening; light southwest breeze veering north; humidity 40%. Mon: 23, Tue: 27, Wed: 25.
Saturday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 23.1 Binissalem, 23.0 Palma Airport and Pollensa; Lows of 7.7 Palma University, 8.0 Campos, 9.2 Petra.
