Sun and high cloud forecast for the whole of Mallorca on Tuesday, with mist or fog possible in areas in the evening.

Some pretty warm temperatures expected, depending on the part of Mallorca. This is the case with the predicted high temperatures for later in the week, as they do vary quite significantly. In general, for the two hottest days that Aemet is forecasting - Friday and Saturday - the highest temperatures will be in the interior. Binissalem and Sineu are indicative of these - 33 on Friday and 34 on Saturday.

These are the values as they stand on Monday evening, Aemet pointing out that the particularly high temperatures for the interior are some 13 or 14 degrees above normal for the time of year.

Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (13C) 24C, gentle north breeze easing to light east; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 25, Thu: 27, Fri: 28.

Andratx (12C) 23C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Wed: 23, Thu: 23, Fri: 26.

Binissalem (11C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Wed: 27, Thu: 28, Fri: 33.

Deya (12C) 25C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Wed: 25, Thu: 25, Fri: 29.

Palma (13C) 23C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 50%. Wed: 27, Thu: 25, Fri: 28.

Pollensa (12C) 27C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Wed: 29, Thu: 28, Fri: 30.

Porreres (11C) 27C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 40%. Wed: 25, Thu: 27, Fri: 32.

Sant Llorenç (12C) 27C, light southeast-east breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 23, Thu: 25, Fri: 28.

Santanyi (10C) 24C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Wed: 22, Thu: 23, Fri: 26.

Sineu (13C) 27C, light southwest breeze in the morning, from the northeast in the afternoon; humidity 45%. Wed: 25, Thu: 27, Fri: 33.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 26.8 Binissalem, 26.7 Es Capdellà, 25.8 Pollensa; Lows of 8.3 Lluc, 8.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.1 Binissalem, Es Capdellà, Palma University.