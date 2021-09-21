Residents in the north of the island told the Bulletin this morning that the heavy rains were causing chaos.

One eye-witness in Pollensa said that he had seen a vehicle "float away" after near torrential rains fell during the morning.

"All of a sudden there was a massive downpour and streets became flooded," he told BulletinOnline.

The Palma Met Office said that 123 litres per square metre of rain had fallen in Alcudia this morning.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue for most of the day.

Motorway closed Palma-Alcudia (M-13) both directions due to adverse weather conditions. Diversion in place for the following roads:

Ma-2201 ctra. Alcudia to Pollensa



Ma-3460 Ctra. from Puerto Alcudia