A massive cleanup operation is underway in Mallorca after torrential rain and thunderstorms battered the Island on Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction in their wake.

The heavy rain caused absolute chaos, hundreds of homes and businesses were completely saturated and a number of roads had to be closed down because of severe flooding.

The Guardia Civil, the Consell Fire Department, Local Police and 112 emergency Services were inundated with calls for help from local residents for more than 70 incidents in Alcudia, Pollensa, Muro, Felanitx, Soller, sa Pobla, Palma and Manacor.

Alcudia bore the brunt of the storm and by noon the Camí de s’Albufera sa Pobla-Alcudia road and the access road to Murterar had to be closed to traffic. Many other streets in the city and the port were flooded.

Firefighters faced some serious situations, including a race against time to rescue a man whose car got trapped in a section of the Alcúdia ring road.

In the streets near s’Albufera in Playa de Muro, residents used buckets to clear the water while they waited for firefighters to arrive.

Alcudia Mayoress, Bàrbara Rebassa, acknowledged that the situation was complicated at times and stressed that the most serious events were prioritised.

En S'Albufera de Muro hoy han llovido 122 l/m2 (record en 24h), cuando lo que suele caer en un mes de #Septiembre son 69 l/m2. pic.twitter.com/aLLQrvz4Fy — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 21, 2021

122 litres per m2 of rain fell in Alcudia in 24 hours, 17.4 litres of it in just ten minutes; 90 litres per m2 of rain fell in Pollensa; 49 litres in Puerto Pollensa and Portocolom; 47 litres per m2 in Puerto Soller and 45 litres per m2 in Capdepera, according to Aemet.

Precipitaciones (en l/m2) últimas 24 horas en #Baleares torrenciales y con tormenta#Mallorca

124 Muro (17.4 en 10 min)

95 Pollença (63.0 l/m2 en 1h)

54 P.Pollença

49 Portocolom (25.6 en 10 min)

47 P.Sóller

46 Capdepera

41 Lluc

36 Alfàbia

Radar: https://t.co/AVG2C7R6zU pic.twitter.com/JDYKBX68Ir — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) September 21, 2021

In Pollensa, a car was swept away, but fortunately there was no one inside.

The bad weather also caused a number of minor incidents in Portocolom, Soller, Manacor and Palma.

The storms felled trees and brought down branches on county roads in the north of the island and on some farms, stone walls collapsed as they were battered by torrential rain.

Durant el dia d'avui he parlat amb @susanamora_ i els batles de Muro i Alcúdia, les zones més afectades. La coordinació entre institucions és constant i l'esforç dels efectius per reparar els incidents és màxim. Agraïment a tots ells. Precaució, recordau que seguim en alerta 🟠. https://t.co/KZnZZC454t — Francina Armengol (@F_Armengol) September 21, 2021

Prego circulació amb precaució, per la seguretat de tothom.

Actualització de l’estat de les carreteres:

❌ Ma-3470, accés a es Murterar, roman tancada.

❌ Ma-3433, camí de s'Albufera entre Sa Pobla i Platja de Muro, roman tancada.

✅ Ma-13, Palma-Alcúdia, reoberta al trànsit. pic.twitter.com/aHdgAmTbDP — Iván Sevillano Miguel 🐾🧶 (@IvanSevillanoMi) September 21, 2021

Minorca

14 incidents were recorded in Minorca, 6 in Ferreries, 3 in Es Mercadal, 3 in Ciutadella and 2 in Mahón.

More than 80 litres per m2 of rain fell in one hour in the Municipality of Ferreries and the Son Granot torrent burst its banks, flooding the Maó-Ciutadella road and several estates and side roads in the area.

One incident was also recorded in Sant Josep in Ibiza.

An orange alert is in place for more heavy rain and thunderstorms in Mallorca today.