Don´t put your winter clothes away just yet is the message from the Palma Met Office which is forecasting a "freezing weekend."
Infact the islands will be on bad weather alert from tomorrow with the Palma Met Office forecasting temperatures of -4 in mountain areas compared to the usual 4 and 5 degrees for this time of the year. There is the possiblity of both now and ice. The day-time temperatures will remain in the 15 degrees mark. For Saturday and Sunday, no major changes but there will be some sun on Sunday.
The cold winter continues.
