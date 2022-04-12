Today it will be cloudy with medium and high clouds increasing during the afternoon or evening to overcast with weak and scattered rainfall accompanied by mud, more likely in the west of the island. Mist and haze. Temperatures rising. Winds from the southeast with intervals of strong during the early morning, and gusts that on the northern slopes of the Sierra de Tramuntana may reach 80 km/h, tending to light westerly in the afternoon.

Today's weather forecast

Today's maximum temperatures

Here is the forecast for the next few days by the Met Office. Expect rain showers on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 April.

Yesterday's maximum temperatures regiseted on Mallorca.

Palma, port............................... 22.5 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 22.3 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 21.9 degrees Centigrade

Andratx, Sant Elm.................... 21.7 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university...................... 21.6 degrees Centigrade

Yesterday's minimum temperatures registered on Mallorca.

4 Escorca, Son Torrella 6 Palma, Universitat 6 Campos 6 Petra 7 Serra d'Alfàbia 7 Sineu 8 Sa Pobla 8 Campos, Salines 8 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca 9 Porreres 9 Muro 9 Binissalem 10 Manacor 14 Portocolom 14 Andratx, Sant Elm 14 Far de Capdepera 14 Banyalbufar