Today's weather forecast will be cloudy or overcast sky tending to cloudy intervals, with showers and showers that could be locally heavy, mostly in the Tramuntana mountain range in the afternoon, and could be accompanied by thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall. Wind from the south turning north with strong intervals.

Today's weather forecast

Today's maximum temperatures will drop

Today's probability of rain is high in Mallorca

Here is the forecast for the next few days. Not looking very sunny the next few days.

Yesterday's maximum temperatures registered in Mallorca.

Muro, S’Albufera............. 21.7 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa......................... 21.5 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa, port................. 20.9 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla......................... 20.9 degrees Centigrade

Son Servera................... 20.0 degrees Centigrade

Yesterday's minimum temperatures registered in Mallorca.

6 Escorca, Son Torrella 7 Serra d'Alfàbia 8 Palma, Univ. 10 Binissalem 10 Calvià 10 Santa María 10 Pollença 11 Port de Pollença 11 Aerop. Palma 11 Petra 12 Muro 12 Son Servera 12 Escorca, Lluc 12 Sa Pobla 12 Llucmajor 12 Sineu 12 Santanyí 13 Colònia de Sant Pere 13 Campos, Salines 13 Artà 13 Son Bonet, Aerop. 13 Manacor 13 Porreres 13 Sóller, Puerto 13 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 14 Portocolom 14 Far de Capdepera 14 Andratx, Sant Elm 14 Palma, Portopí 15 Banyalbufar