This summer is going to be "hotter" and drier than normal in Spain, according to Meteored's weather forecast, which expects temperatures to be on average 2 degrees Celsius higher than normal, in the Balearics by up to 1 degree more.

Meteored meteorologist Samuel Biener expects the summer of 2022 to be "very hot", with temperatures that could average 1 to 2 degrees Celsius above normal in the interior of the mainland, while in the rest of Spain and the Balearics temperatures will be 1ºC above average.

He also points out that this scenario could be due to the anticyclonic dorsal that will remain strong in mid and high latitudes, causing many hours of sunshine and calm winds, which will lead to a progressive warming of the continental zone.

The Mediterranean will also experience an increase in tropical nights.

With regard to rainfall, it is forecast that this summer it will rain less than normal, especially in the centre, south and the Balearics, where the summer, in itself, is very dry. However, heavy storms may develop on specific days.

Biener explained that over the past ten years there has been an "evident" increase in tropical nights, especially on the Mediterranean, the Guadalquivir valley, the Gulf of Cadiz and the Balearics.