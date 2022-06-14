Well you were warned! The Palma Met Office confirmed temperatures of 35.6 degrees Centigrade this morning one of the highest of the year so far in Mallorca. And what is more...the temperatures are forecasting to keep rising.
Well you were warned! The Palma Met Office confirmed temperatures of 35.6 degrees Centigrade this morning one of the highest of the year so far in Mallorca. And what is more...the temperatures are forecasting to keep rising.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.