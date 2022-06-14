Well you were warned! The Palma Met Office confirmed temperatures of 35.6 degrees Centigrade this morning one of the highest of the year so far in Mallorca. And what is more...the temperatures are forecasting to keep rising.

The Met Office said that the island was experiencing its first heatwave of the year with the exceptionally hot weather forecast to continue throughout the week.

The local authorities warned tose people in the "at risk groups" to be exceptionally careful. "Drink lots of water and stay in the shade," was their advice.