The third heat wave of the year hit Mallorca today, specifically inland, according the delegate of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero and the intense heat, especially inland, is expected to last until Sunday or Monday of next week.

Heatwaves have become increasingly common in Mallorca. The island has gone from having one in the 1990s to six in the past three years, including this latest one, which is already affecting the interior of the island. This year has also broken another historic record since records have been kept, with the longest heatwave since mid-July.

Although they will not be affected by the heat wave, temperatures will also be very high in other parts of Mallorca.

For this reason, the Aemet has activated the yellow heat alert and the warning will remain in place in the interior on Wednesday, but will no longer affect the south and east; instead it will affect the north and northeast.

On Thursday the yellow alert will remain active in the interior and the south.

In all areas with a warning, maximum temperatures of 36º are expected, except in the interior, where they could reach 37º.

Monday night's temperatures

26 Capdepera

26 Banyalbufar

25 P.Palma

24 P.Sóller

24 C St Pere

24 Santanyí

23 Portocolom

23 Llucmajor, Cap B.

23 P.Pollensa

22 Pollensa

22 Llucmajor

22 Alfàbia

22 Sta Maria

21 Sineu

21 Palma airport

21 S.Servera