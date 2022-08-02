Heatwaves have become increasingly common in Mallorca. The island has gone from having one in the 1990s to six in the past three years, including this latest one, which is already affecting the interior of the island. This year has also broken another historic record since records have been kept, with the longest heatwave since mid-July.
Although they will not be affected by the heat wave, temperatures will also be very high in other parts of Mallorca.
For this reason, the Aemet has activated the yellow heat alert and the warning will remain in place in the interior on Wednesday, but will no longer affect the south and east; instead it will affect the north and northeast.
On Thursday the yellow alert will remain active in the interior and the south.
In all areas with a warning, maximum temperatures of 36º are expected, except in the interior, where they could reach 37º.
Monday night's temperatures
26 Capdepera
26 Banyalbufar
25 P.Palma
24 P.Sóller
24 C St Pere
24 Santanyí
23 Portocolom
23 Llucmajor, Cap B.
23 P.Pollensa
22 Pollensa
22 Llucmajor
22 Alfàbia
22 Sta Maria
21 Sineu
21 Palma airport
21 S.Servera
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.