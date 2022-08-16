Well, it certainly had been forecast. The heat wave came to a dramatic end in the north east of the island on Monday night with a hail storm and heavy rains.

The rains caused some damage but for many they were a welcome break from the heat which in some cases as reached the 40 degrees Centigrade in some parts of the island.

Unsettled weather is being forecast for this week with storm and more rain being forecast for Thursday. For the first time in many days there was no heat warning for today. The Met Office was forecasting maximum temperatures for today of between 31 and 35 degrees Centigrade.

Palma Met Office

According to the Palma Met Office Mallorca is facing a "difficult situation" that could bring "very heavy rains". Deputy spokesman of the Met Office Miquel Gili said that heavy rains could be expected on Thursday when yellow alerts have been activated for rains and storms in the mountains during the early morning and until 7:59 hours; in the north and northeast will last until 17:59 hours; while in the eastern area will remain active between 12:00 and 17:59 hours. Aemet has pointed out that the most affected areas are expected to be Sant Llorenç, Manacor and Son Servera.

Gili explained that this situation of very heavy rains can occur because we have very high temperatures, with high humidity and a mass of cold air will enter that will lower temperatures to 30º-31º; to which must be added that the sea water is very hot; at about 29º. "We have all the ingredients," he warned.

Until Thursday temperatures will remain higher than usual, despite the fact that the heat wave that has broken several records has already ended.