Mallorca is facing an increasingly complicated situation on Tuesday and the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has increased the storm alert level.

It has raised from yellow to level two orange across all of the island except in the Serra de Tramuntana area, where it remains yellow. The warnings will be in effect from 10:00 am.



In the interior, south, east, north and northeast up to 50 litres of rain are expected in just one hour and in 12 hours up to 100 litres.

Nighttime temperatures will rise, while daytime temperatures will drop slightly; highs of around 25ºC are expected in Palma which is normal for the beginning of autumn. The wind will be easterly, generally light.



And, for the moment, keep an eye on the changing weather for Wednesday and Thursday.