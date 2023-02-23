Deep cloud cover over Mallorca is the start of a weekend of low temperatures and rain. A photograph taken by NASA clearly shows the heavy cloud hanging over the island and this weekend will see temperatures drop and a return to winter.

The Palma Met Office is forecasting low temperatures and rain starting on Friday as winter makes a return after a week of relatively high temperatures and sunshine.

The Electricity Board is braced for a surge in demand for electricity as a direct result of the low temperatures.

This winter will go down as a one of the coldest in recent history with temperatures of -3 degrees Centigrade and snow on the Puig Major mountain range for at least a month.