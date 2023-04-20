Next week it is going to feel like the peak of summer in the Balearics with temperatures forecast to exceed 30ºC and could even reach 35ºC in Mallorca, which would break the all-time record for maximum temperatures on the island in the month of April.
“It is not at all usual at this time of year”, Aemet Balearic met. office sources stressed.
Intense heat wave heading for the Balearics next week
Highs of 35ºC forecast
