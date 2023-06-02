The alert for heavy rain, thunderstorms and possible hail for the south of Mallorca on Friday has been raised from yellow to amber.

The alert for the interior is still yellow and this has been widened to include the Tramuntana region.

The alerts are active from 1pm to 7pm, warnings of heavy rain (yellow alert) having also been issued for the south, interior and Tramuntana as well as for the north and northeast for Saturday from 12 noon to 8pm.

There are no alerts at present for Sunday, although it is possible that there will be. The Aemet met agency doesn't typically issue alerts more than 48 hours in advance.

Heaviest rainfall on Thursday, according to Aemet, was 41.8 litres per square metre in Lluc.