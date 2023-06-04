On Sunday afternoon, the acting mayor of Porreres, Xisca Mora, called for residents to exercise caution and "to not go out" because of severe flooding.

The Aemet met agency recorded 77.4 litres per square metre of rain in Porreres, with 64 litres having fallen in the space of an hour. The mayor stressed the fact that this was the third day of heavy rain. The ground has become so sodden that it can't take any more.

The Council of Mallorca roads department closed a section of the Porreres to Felanitx road (MA-5100) because of flooding and also a section of the MA-5030.

The Mallorca Fire Brigade in Llucmajor and Felanitx went to the assistance of people who were trapped in their cars because of the flooding.

Porreres is one part of Mallorca that has been particularly badly affected by the uncanny regularity with which heavy rain has fallen at much the same time of day in similar places over the past few days.