It’s getting tropical again the Mallorca.

Several municipalities in the Balearics recorded tropical nights on Thursday with minimum temperatures above 20 degrees, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet).

In the early hours of this morning, temperatures remained high.

The minimum in Palma has not dropped below 22 degrees and in the Faro de Capdepera it was 21 degrees. At the same time, in Banyalbufar, Portocolom, Son Bonet-Airport, Puerto Soller and Pollensa the temperature failed to dip below 20 degrees centigrade.

Mallorca has been enduring tropical nights since Wednesday.

In Minorca, this Friday morning the minimum in La Mola was 21 degrees Celsius.