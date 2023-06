This week will start with showers and storms that will continue until Wednesday as an unsettled front passes across the country, including the Balearics.

So we have not seen the back of the isolated thunder storms yet in Mallorca.

Nevertheless, temperatures have been on the rise and according to the met. office temperatures will, climb sharply from Wednesday in the Balearics.

High pressure will then temporarily prevail, and “we will have a few days, probably until the weekend, with gradually rising temperatures and a warm atmosphere typical of this time of year, or even somewhat warmer than normal in some areas,” a met. office spokesperson said.

And, the tropical nights are going to continue.