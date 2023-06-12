The high probability of rain for the whole of Mallorca on Tuesday and Wednesday noted in these daily weather reports since last week has been on account of a depression that has formed in the Atlantic off Galicia and which will track across the mainland and is expected to start having an impact on Tuesday afternoon.

At present, there are yellow alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms for the Tramuntana, the north/northeast and interior from noon Tuesday to midnight - rainfall up to 20 litres per square metre in an hour. It is possible that these alerts could be widened and upgraded on Tuesday, the Aemet met agency forecasting that conditions will be worst overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The whole of Mallorca is at amber alert for rain and thunderstorms from midnight Tuesday to noon Wednesday - 40 to 50 litres per square metre in an hour, with wind gusting to 90 kilometres per hour.

Conditions should start to settle down somewhat on Thursday, although some weather stations show a quite high probability of some rain on both Thursday and Friday. The best of the weather by Thursday is due to be in the north, the Tramuntana and the southwest. By the weekend, a general improvement everywhere with highs up to 33C and 34C.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):