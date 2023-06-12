Storm in Mallorca

More stormy weather on its way. | Jaume Cabrer Soler @CabrerJaume

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma12/06/2023 18:43
W0

The high probability of rain for the whole of Mallorca on Tuesday and Wednesday noted in these daily weather reports since last week has been on account of a depression that has formed in the Atlantic off Galicia and which will track across the mainland and is expected to start having an impact on Tuesday afternoon.

At present, there are yellow alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms for the Tramuntana, the north/northeast and interior from noon Tuesday to midnight - rainfall up to 20 litres per square metre in an hour. It is possible that these alerts could be widened and upgraded on Tuesday, the Aemet met agency forecasting that conditions will be worst overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

The whole of Mallorca is at amber alert for rain and thunderstorms from midnight Tuesday to noon Wednesday - 40 to 50 litres per square metre in an hour, with wind gusting to 90 kilometres per hour.

Conditions should start to settle down somewhat on Thursday, although some weather stations show a quite high probability of some rain on both Thursday and Friday. The best of the weather by Thursday is due to be in the north, the Tramuntana and the southwest. By the weekend, a general improvement everywhere with highs up to 33C and 34C.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (19C) 27, light northeast breeze increasing to moderate northwest; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 27, Thu: 29, Fri: 29.

Andratx (18C) 27C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 65%. Wed: 27, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.

Binissalem (17C) 29C, light southeast increasing to gentle southwest; humidity 50%. Wed: 27, Thu: 31, Fri: 32.

Deya (17C) 27C, light northwest-north breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 25, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.

Palma (20C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Wed: 28, Thu: 30, Fri: 30.

Pollensa (19C) 29C, light east breeze increasing to moderate northwest; humidity 55%. Wed: 28, Thu: 31, Fri: 31.

Porreres (16C) 29C, gentle southeast-south breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 28, Thu: 31, Fri: 32.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 30C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Wed: 26, Thu: 30, Fri: 30.

Santanyi (17C) 27C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Wed: 27, Thu: 29, Fri: 29.

Sineu (18C) 29C, gentle east breeze veering south; humidity 45%. Wed: 27, Thu: 30, Fri: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 31.8 Palma University, 31.7 Binissalem, 31.5 Llucmajor, 31.3 Porreres, 31.2 Sineu; Lows of 10.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.0 Lluc, 14.7 Palma University.