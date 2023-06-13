Radar for the Balearics on 13 June, 2023

This was the radar picture at 3pm on Tuesday. Mallorca clear, but it's what over the mainland which is on its way. The blues aren't much of an issue, but the greens and especially the yellows are. | @AEMET_Baleares

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporterPalma13/06/2023 18:42
W0

The amber alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms that Aemet issued on Monday for Wednesday remains in place. It is effective from midnight Tuesday to noon Wednesday and applies to the whole of Mallorca. The met agency is warning that there will be 40 to 50 litres per square metre of rain, with the heaviest of the rain due to be in the Tramuntana and the north/northeast.

Much of the island should have a decent afternoon, the probability of rain lingering in central and eastern areas. Thursday is forecast to be generally fine but with some risk of rain persisting in these same areas. The outlook for Friday, over the weekend and into the start of next week is pretty good. Plenty of sun and highs into the thirties.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (17C) 26, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 29, Fri: 28, Sat: 29.

Andratx (15C) 27C, light southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 55%. Thu: 29, Fri: 28, Sat: 29.

Binissalem (16C) 27C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 55%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 33.

Deya (15C) 25C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 29.

Palma (18C) 28C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 30, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.

Pollensa (17C) 27C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 55%. Thu: 31, Fri: 30, Sat: 31.

Porreres (16C) 27C, fresh north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 31, Fri: 33, Sat: 33.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 26C, fresh north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Thu: 30, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.

Santanyi (16C) 27C, fresh north breeze easing to moderate southeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 30, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.

Sineu (17C) 26C, fresh north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Tuesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 29.2 Puerto Pollensa, 28.9 Muro, 28.7 Manacor; Lows of 11.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.4 Lluc, 14.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 3.1 litres per square metre Sant Elm, 0.4 Lluc and Puerto Soller.