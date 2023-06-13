The amber alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms that Aemet issued on Monday for Wednesday remains in place. It is effective from midnight Tuesday to noon Wednesday and applies to the whole of Mallorca. The met agency is warning that there will be 40 to 50 litres per square metre of rain, with the heaviest of the rain due to be in the Tramuntana and the north/northeast.

Much of the island should have a decent afternoon, the probability of rain lingering in central and eastern areas. Thursday is forecast to be generally fine but with some risk of rain persisting in these same areas. The outlook for Friday, over the weekend and into the start of next week is pretty good. Plenty of sun and highs into the thirties.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 9):