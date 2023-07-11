The highest temperatures of the year so far were set to be registered today with the Palma Met Office forecasting temperatures of up to 42 degrees Centigrade in Campanet and Sa Pobla. The Met Office said that it was one of the hottest days of the year so far.

The island remains on orange alert for high temperatures. The emergency services warned the public to drink plenty of liquids and only go out at peak times if it was strictly necessary. The heatwave has engulfed much of Spain.

The top temperatures on Monday in Centigrade:

38 Llucmajor 38 Porreres 37 Binissalem 37 Sineu 37 Palma, Univ. 36 Colònia de Sant Pere 36 Santa María 36 Sa Pobla 36 Pollença 35 Petra 35 Campos 35 Escorca, Lluc 35 Son Bonet, Aerop. 34 Artà 34 Aerop. Palma 34 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc.