The highest temperatures of the year so far were set to be registered today with the Palma Met Office forecasting temperatures of up to 42 degrees Centigrade in Campanet and Sa Pobla. The Met Office said that it was one of the hottest days of the year so far.
Red hot Mallorca!
Hottest temperature of the year set to be registered in Campanet area
