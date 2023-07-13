It does not look like it’s going to cool down in Mallorca anytime soon with temperatures forecast to rise to around 40ºC again from Monday.
Another blast of hot air going to scorch Mallorca from Monday
Next week will start with temperatures of around 40ºC
Palma heat - "It's impossible to lead a normal life"
Palma horse-carriage drivers told to abide by heat alert regulations
