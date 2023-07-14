Heat and more heat is the forecast until the end of the month, according to the Palma Met Office which expects the weather to remain the same for the rest of July. On Monday a new heat wave is expected to hit which could see temperatures hit the 40 degrees Centigrade mark.

This week has been one of the hottest of the year so far with temperatures of 42 degrees Centigrade. The temperatures even failed to cool at night with Banyalbufar reporting night time temperatures of 37 degrees Centigrade.

Emergency services have already been put on alert as a result of the high temperatures and have warned people at risk (young children and the elderly) to be extra careful.