The forecast on Wednesday hadn't suggested any rain in Mallorca on Thursday, but an update in the morning suggested there would be some medium to high clouds. There were, and in the south of the island there was a storm, which had moved in from the north of Ibiza. Most of the lightning was at sea, and the rain was hardly that heavy - just over two litres per square metre in Llucmajor.

There was some rain in other parts of the island, such as Canyamel in the northeast and Sant Elm in the southwest, but it was only light and mainly muddy.