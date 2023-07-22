The end could be sight for the very higher tempetures albeit briefly. The Palma Met Office is forecasting a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Centigrade on Wednesday. The temperatures will remain relatively high until Wednesday and then gradually start rising again on Thursday.

However, it could mean that the very hot weather which saw top temperatures reaching the 43 degrees mark this week. According to the Met Office this has been one of the hottest weeks so far this summer with high temperatures day and night. In Banyalbufar this month the top night-time temperature reached 37 degrees Centigrade.

The Met Office had warned that the summers would be hotter and this has certainly proved to be the case. Over the last few days there has been a gradual cooling in the weather which has been widely welcomed.

There had been fears that the extremely hot weather was affecting holiday sales to top destinations in Spain.