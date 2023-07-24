The hot and humid weather is coming to an end and the Palma Met Office is forecasting lower temperatures than normal for this week. As we already reported the maximum temperatures will fall to 30 degrees on Wednesday.

"From tomorrow (Tuesday) we enter a new cycle of more unsettled weather and cooler temperatures, in fact it could even rain," the Met Office said this morning. It should mean the end of the high night time temperatures which have meant sleepless nights for many. The end of the hot weather will be welcomed across the island because even local businesses are suffering with many people electing to stay at home to escape the heat.

Last week was the hottest of the year with a top temperature of 43 degrees being registered in some parts of the island.