The heat is back on in Mallorca according to spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, María José Guerrero.

“After two days with maximum temperatures below normal, a gradual rise in temperatures is expected over the next few days,” she said.

On Friday, temperatures will range from between 30º and 35º” and they could reach 36º in the interior of the island.

Looking ahead to Saturday, a further rise in daytime temperatures is forecast between 31º and 37º.

Guerrero stressed that the highest temperatures will be reached in the interior, north and northeast of Mallorca; in these areas the yellow heat alert has been activated. In addition, there will be a repetition of dust in the atmosphere and there will be morning mist.

However, on Sunday and Monday the temperatures will fall slightly and the maximum temperatures will be between 30º and 34º but sea water temperature will be between 27º and 28º, depending on the area.

The normal for the end of July is 25º.

The Mediterranean Sea reached its highest temperature on record Monday during an exceptional heatwave, Spanish researchers have told AFP.

“We attained a new record... in the daily median sea surface temperature of the Mediterranean: 28.71ºC,” Spain’s Institute of Marine Sciences said, analizing data from the satellites used by the European Earth observation program Copernicus.

“The last record was in August 23, 2003 with a median value of 28.25C,” it added.

These findings are yet to be confirmed by Copernicus.

Copernicus recently said that at the beginning of June, global temperatures exceeded pre-industrial levels by more than 1.5C, which is the most ambitious cap for global warming in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Such temperatures threaten marine life. During earlier heatwaves between 2015 and 2019 about 50 species including corals and molluscs were decimated.

The Mediterranean region, hit by record temperatures in July, has long been classified as a hotspot of climate change.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations body, had warned that there was a drastic change in the marine ecosystems in the Mediterranean since the 1980s with a decline in biodiversity and the arrival of several invasive species.

IPCC experts have warned that more than 20 percent of fish and invertebrates caught in the Mediterranean could disappear by 2060 if global warming exceeded the 1.5C target.