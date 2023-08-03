The yellow alert for heavy rain on Friday, initially issued only for the north and northeast, has been widened to the interior and the Tramuntana region. This alert is active from 4am to 6pm Friday; up to 20 litres per square metre in an hour. This rain could be accompanied by thunderstorms, especially in the north.

Rain is possible for the whole island, weather stations indicating that there should be an improvement for much of Mallorca in the afternoon.

As well as the alert for rain, the north/northeast and Tramuntana are yellow for poor coastal conditions from 7am to 6pm; waves of two metres.

Saturday is looking generally fine with just a slight risk of showers in areas.

As to temperatures, these will remain around or below average for the time of the year until midweek. We have a 37C being forecast in the north on Wednesday. While the temperatures are down, the daytime humidity is generally quite high.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (20C) 28C, moderate east breeze easing to light south; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 30, Sun: 31, Mon: 28.

Andratx (18C) 29C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 40%. Sat: 28, Sun: 28, Mon: 29.

Binissalem (18C) 27C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 29, Sun: 31, Mon: 28.

Deya (18C) 26C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sat: 26, Sun: 27, Mon: 27.

Palma (19C) 28C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Sat: 29, Sun: 30, Mon: 30.

Pollensa (19C) 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 29.

Porreres (18C) 28C, light northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 65%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 29.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 27C, gentle east breeze easing to light south; humidity 60%. Sat: 30, Sun: 32, Mon: 28.

Santanyi (19C) 26C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 60%. Sat: 30, Sun: 30, Mon: 28.

Sineu (18C) 27C, light northeast breeze veering southeast; humidity 65%. Sat: 30, Sun: 32, Mon: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19, moderate to 28.

Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)

Thursday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 33.5 Es Capdellà, 33.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 32.5 Sant Elm, 32.3 Lluc; Lows of 20.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 21.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 21.7 Lluc.