The Aemet met agency has issued advice of a heat wave in Spain that is due to last from Monday to Friday next week.

Following a drop in temperature caused by Storm Patricia, there will be greater stability over the weekend and a mass of hot and dry air will push in from Africa. On Sunday, parts of southern Spain will experience highs of 40C. These will become more widespread across the mainland on Monday. The peak temperatures are expected to be up to 44C on Wednesday.

Aemet says that Mediterranean coasts, including the Balearics, will be least affected by this heat wave. However, weather stations in Mallorca are currently forecasting quite high temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday - up to 39C away from the coasts - with these temperatures then falling by several degrees on Friday.

The outlook for next week is for plenty of sun with only some occasional cloud.