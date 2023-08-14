The yellow alert for high temperatures on Tuesday has been extended to include the Tramuntana region, so it applies to the whole island except the east. The alert is active from noon until 7pm, Aemet pointing to highs of 37C and also advising that overnight temperatures are likely to be particularly high in areas of the Tramuntana - up to 30C.

The daytime humidity on Tuesday is generally forecast to be pretty low.

The same weather alert applies to Wednesday. There are no alerts at present for the rest of the week, but given predicted temperatures, there almost certainly will be further alerts. Maximums up to 38C; hot but not extreme.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 9):

Alcudia (23C) 34C, moderate southeast-south breezes; humidity 25%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 33, Thu: 33, Fri: 31.

Andratx (22C) 33C, gentle southeast-east breezes; humidity 25%. Wed: 34, Thu: 34, Fri: 32.

Binissalem (21C) 37C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 20%. Wed: 38, Thu: 37, Fri: 36.

Deya (23C) 34C, light north breeze, from the south in the afternoon; humidity 20%. Wed: 35, Thu: 34, Fri: 31.

Palma (23C) 37C, gentle south-southeast breezes; humidity 20%. Wed: 37, Thu: 35, Fri: 34.

Pollensa (23C) 38C, moderate east-south breezes; humidity 20%. Wed: 36, Thu: 37, Fri: 33.

Porreres (20C) 36C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 25%. Wed: 35, Thu: 36, Fri: 37.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 33C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Wed: 32, Thu: 33, Fri: 35.

Santanyi (22C) 33C, moderate southeast breeze; humidity 35%. Wed: 32, Thu: 33, Fri: 35.

Sineu (21C) 35C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 25%. Wed: 35, Thu: 35, Fri: 36.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 37.2 Pollensa, 36.9 Muro, 35.8 Palma Airport and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 35.6 Sa Pobla; Lows of 15.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.5 Palma University, 18.5 Campos.