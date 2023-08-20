Unsettled weather in Mallorca in the second fortnight of August is to be expected, and so an Aemet met agency prediction for heavy rain and thunderstorms later in the week is no surprise.

The model at present (shown below) indicates some rain on Friday, with the heaviest of the weather forecast for next Sunday but with the chance of greater rainfall on Saturday. This is how it stands at the moment.

This change will also bring some lower temperatures, but weather stations on the island, for which there are currently forecasts up to Saturday, are suggesting highs of 38C on Saturday.

As noted in the Bulletin's Sunday weather report, there is a heat alert for Monday (the south and the interior) and alerts are quite likely for the rest of the week; one has already been issued for Tuesday. Highs in the interior of 38C. As also noted, Aemet has not included Mallorca and the Balearics in its latest heat wave advice.