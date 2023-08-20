Clear skies forecast all day for most of the island on Monday, some cloud in the morning expected in northern and central areas. A yellow heat alert for the south and the interior from noon until 7pm; heat alerts can be anticipated for the rest of the week.

So, remaining fairly hot, but with the prospect of some rain and thunderstorms at the weekend. Weather stations are indicating a low probability of rain on Friday but much higher on Saturday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (24C) 32C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 33, Wed: 33, Thu: 33.

Andratx (23C) 33C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 50%. Tue: 33, Wed: 33, Thu: 33.

Binissalem (21C) 37C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Tue: 37, Wed: 37, Thu: 37.

Deya (23C) 32C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 33, Wed: 32, Thu: 32.

Palma (23C) 34C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 34, Wed: 34, Thu: 34.

Pollensa (23C) 34C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 35, Wed: 35, Thu: 35.

Porreres (21C) 38C, light northeast breeze veering south; humidity 30%. Tue: 37, Wed: 37, Thu: 38.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 30%. Tue: 35, Wed: 35, Thu: 36.

Santanyi (21C) 34C, calm increasing to light southeast breeze; humidity 35%. Tue: 33, Wed: 34, Thu: 35.

Sineu (22C) 36C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Tue: 36, Wed: 36, Thu: 37.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 36.9 Llucmajor, 36.5 Binissalem and Palma Airport, 35.6 Porreres; Lows of 15.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.4 Lluc, 20.6 Campos.