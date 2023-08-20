So, remaining fairly hot, but with the prospect of some rain and thunderstorms at the weekend. Weather stations are indicating a low probability of rain on Friday but much higher on Saturday.
Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):
Alcudia (24C) 32C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 33, Wed: 33, Thu: 33.
Andratx (23C) 33C, light south-southeast breezes; humidity 50%. Tue: 33, Wed: 33, Thu: 33.
Binissalem (21C) 37C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Tue: 37, Wed: 37, Thu: 37.
Deya (23C) 32C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 33, Wed: 32, Thu: 32.
Palma (23C) 34C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 45%. Tue: 34, Wed: 34, Thu: 34.
Pollensa (23C) 34C, gentle north breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Tue: 35, Wed: 35, Thu: 35.
Porreres (21C) 38C, light northeast breeze veering south; humidity 30%. Tue: 37, Wed: 37, Thu: 38.
Sant Llorenç (21C) 35C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 30%. Tue: 35, Wed: 35, Thu: 36.
Santanyi (21C) 34C, calm increasing to light southeast breeze; humidity 35%. Tue: 33, Wed: 34, Thu: 35.
Sineu (22C) 36C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 30%. Tue: 36, Wed: 36, Thu: 37.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.
Balearic Webcams (majorcadailybulletin.com)
Sunday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 36.9 Llucmajor, 36.5 Binissalem and Palma Airport, 35.6 Porreres; Lows of 15.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.4 Lluc, 20.6 Campos.
