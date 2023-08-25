Rain is on its way and there could be a good deal of it.

Saturday first - some occasional cloud during the day and more cloud in areas by the evening. There is another yellow alert for high temperatures. This is for the interior, the north and the northeast from noon until 7pm - maximums of 36C.

Now to Sunday. Cloud will build up overnight and breezes will strengthen. Aemet has issued an amber alert for heavy rain for the whole of Mallorca from 5am to 4pm and is warning of rainfall of up to 50 litres per square metre in the space of one hour, with the greatest probability of this being in northern areas.

There is an amber alert for thunderstorms, also for the whole of the island and between 5am and 4pm.

In addition, there is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions. This is for the Tramuntana and the south from 10am to midnight and for the north/northeast from 2pm.

As suggested in Friday's weather report, forecast temperatures on Sunday had looked rather optimistic. Lower values are now being predicted; these may prove to be on the high side as well.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (23C) 34C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 30, Mon: 29, Tue: 28.

Andratx (22C) 32C, light southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sun: 30, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

Binissalem (20C) 36C, gentle southwest breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 25%. Sun: 28, Mon: 27, Tue: 28.

Deya (22C) 33C, light northwest breeze easing to calm and increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 30%. Sun: 28, Mon: 26, Tue: 26.

Palma (21C) 32C, gentle south breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 28.

Pollensa (23C) 36C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle east and south; humidity 30%. Sun: 31, Mon: 30, Tue: 29.

Porreres (19C) 35C, gentle south breeze switching north; humidity 35%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 35C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 50%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 27.

Santanyi (21C) 32C, gentle south breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 27.

Sineu (21C) 35C, gentle south breeze switching north; humidity 30%. Sun: 28, Mon: 27, Tue: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (to 6pm) - Highs of 37.9 Pollensa, 37.4 Sa Pobla, 37.2 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 14.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.1 Palma University, 17.7 Campos.