Sunday really is looking as if it will be pretty awful.

Starting with the rain, the amber alert - which applies to the whole island - is now effective from 6am to 9pm, so longer than had been advised previously. Aemet is warning of 60 litres per square metre in one hour and 90 over three hours. The greatest probability of this amount of rain is in the north and the west.

The amber alert for storms is also for the whole of Mallorca and for the same period. As well as the thunder and lightning, Aemet is suggesting that there could be hailstones of two centimetres or more, while gusts of wind could reach hurricane force (which is around 120 km/h).

There is a yellow alert for high winds in the north and northeast from 2pm to 10pm.

For the coasts, there is a yellow alert for the Tramuntana and the south from 10am to midnight and for the north/northeast from 2pm to midnight. Waves up to three metres and gusting up to storm force (90 km/h).

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (18C) 30C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle southwest; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 30, Tue: 27, Wed: 27.

Andratx (16C) 30C, moderate north-northwest breezes; humidity 55%. Mon: 29, Tue: 26, Wed: 26.

Binissalem (16C) 28C, fresh north breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Mon: 27, Tue: 25, Wed: 26.

Deya (16C) 28C, light east breeze increasing to strong north; humidity 50%. Mon: 27, Tue: 24, Wed: 24.

Palma (18C) 26C, fresh north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 60%. Mon: 26, Tue: 28, Wed: 26.

Pollensa (17C) 31C, moderate northwest breeze increasing to fresh west; humidity 55%. Mon: 30, Tue: 28, Wed: 28.

Porreres (16C) 29C, moderate north breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Mon: 27, Tue: 27, Wed: 27.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, strong north breeze easing to moderate west; humidity 60%. Mon: 28, Tue: 26, Wed: 28.

Santanyi (17C) 29C, fresh north breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 50%. Mon: 28, Tue: 27, Wed: 26.

Sineu (17C) 28C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 60%. Mon: 26, Tue: 26, Wed: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Saturday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 36.3 Petra, 35.4 Sineu, 35.3 Sa Pobla; Lows of 14.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.0 Palma University, 18.1 Campos.