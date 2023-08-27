While there was some rain early on in Mallorca in Sunday, things were generally quite calm. This was before a storm suddenly hit. Heavy rain and hail were accompanied by strong gusts of wind. In the north of the island, around 11.15, the storm seemed to emerge from nowhere - the sky went darker, and the rain was almost horizontal.
Mallorca lashed by heavy rain and strong gusts of wind
Most of the island has been affected
