While there was some rain early on in Mallorca in Sunday, things were generally quite calm. This was before a storm suddenly hit. Heavy rain and hail were accompanied by strong gusts of wind. In the north of the island, around 11.15, the storm seemed to emerge from nowhere - the sky went darker, and the rain was almost horizontal.

Various parts of the island have been affected. In Palma and parts of Calvia, there has been flooding. Trees have been brought down. From Valldemossa in the Tramuntana across to Colonia Sant Jordi in the southeast there have been incidents. In Puerto Soller, almost 60 litres of rain per square metre fell by 11.30.

An Aemet weather map at 6am on Sunday gave an idea of what was on its way - numerous lightning strikes out to sea off the west coast. Below is a radar map for storms that Aemet posted around 11.30am.

The amber alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms (applicable to the whole of Mallorca) has been extended until midnight Sunday.