The met agency Aemet posted this radar map on its X feed around an hour ago (midday Saturday).
The weather heading Mallorca's way on Saturday
Also in Weather
- Update: Mallorca placed on immediate emergency footing for heavy rain, mooring bans
- Rafa Nadal's new family home almost complete in Porto Cristo
- Saturday's weather in Mallorca - Weather alerts for all areas
- Coronation Street star robbed and hit by storm in Mallorca
- Three million tourists in a month for the first time ever in the Balearics
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.