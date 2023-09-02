The met agency Aemet posted this radar map on its X feed around an hour ago (midday Saturday).

It has been raining in Ibiza and Formentera and Aemet expects this rain (plus thunderstorms) to affect Mallorca on Saturday afternoon.

The met agency adds that rainfall has so far not been very heavy. It has also pointed out that this weather event - provoked by a DANA isolated depression at high altitude - will be nothing like what occurred last Sunday, which wasn't the result of a DANA (aka the 'cold drop').

Even so, the Aemet web page for weather alerts continues to suggest up to 80 litres of rain per square metre over a three-hour period. The yellow alert for rain and storms for the whole of Mallorca remains active until midnight Saturday.