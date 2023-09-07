Before the British tabloids get into a frenzy, we will report it first....it is hotter in London than Palma today...for the first time this year! While Palma is enjoying cool temperatures of 27 degrees, the British capital is baking with a top temperature of 31 degrees. Britain is already on heat alert with high temperatures being forecast for the rest of the week.
Yes, it is hotter in London than Palma!
Palma on 27 degrees, London on 31
