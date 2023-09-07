Before the British tabloids get into a frenzy, we will report it first....it is hotter in London than Palma today...for the first time this year! While Palma is enjoying cool temperatures of 27 degrees, the British capital is baking with a top temperature of 31 degrees. Britain is already on heat alert with high temperatures being forecast for the rest of the week.

The weather in Mallorca has cooled dramatically over the last two weeks after one of the hottest summers on record. Meanwhile, the British summer will end on a warm note after a summer which has been a complete wash-out. The drop in temperatures in Mallorca will come as a welcome relief for many people after a long hot summer which has seen top temperatures hit almost 44 degrees.

Rain is usual at this time of the year on Mallorca and there is even a name for it locally, the Gota Fria or Cold Drop. In previous years in Mallorca heavy rain has caused havoc in September and October.