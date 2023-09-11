Rain for parts of Mallorca on Monday and rather more than had been hinted at by the weather stations. The met agency had warned that there could be thunderstorms, and it was correct.

For Tuesday there is a risk of rain pretty much everywhere. Cloudy but with sunny spells. It's the rest of the week into Saturday that looks more problematic. High probability of rain plus thunderstorms. Aemet says that from Wednesday rain is likely to be "locally heavy" and that the general weather pattern will be unsettled.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (20C) 30C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 28, Thu: 28, Fri: 29.

Andratx (20C) 29C, gentle west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 65%. Wed: 29, Thu: 28, Fri: 27.

Binissalem (18C) 32C, light south breeze veering northwest; humidity 50%. Wed: 31, Thu: 29, Fri: 28.

Deya (19C) 28C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Wed: 28, Thu: 28, Fri: 27.

Palma (18C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 55%. Wed: 30, Thu: 29, Fri: 28.

Pollensa (20C) 32C, light east breeze increasing to moderate northwest; humidity 60%. Wed: 30, Thu: 30, Fri: 30.

Porreres (18C) 32C, light south breeze veering west; humidity 50%. Wed: 31, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 31C, light south breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 60%. Wed: 29, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.

Santanyi (19C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze veering northwest; humidity 60%. Wed: 30, Thu: 28, Fri: 27.

Sineu (19C) 32C, light southwest-west breezes; humidity 50%. Wed: 29, Thu: 28, Fri: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 30.6 Palma University, 29.9 Petra and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 29.8 Llucmajor ; Lows of 10.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.4 Lluc, 16.5 Palma University; Rainfall of 5.6 litres per square metre Es Capdellà, 4.8 Palma Airport, 3.8 Banyalbufar.