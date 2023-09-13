Aemet having updated its weather warnings for Wednesday in the morning and issued an amber for the interior and yellow for everywhere else until 6pm, the rain and thunderstorms largely failed to materialise. Cloud certainly built up and looked threatening, but much of the island ended up having a sunny and very warm afternoon.

So, we'll see what Thursday brings, as the met agency is predicting another day of heavy rain and thunderstorms. As of Wednesday evening, the weather alerts are:

Amber for rain (40 litres per square metre in one hour) in the east and south of Mallorca from midnight Wednesday to noon on Thursday. Yellow (30 litres) for the rest of the island for the same period.

Yellow for thunderstorms for the whole of Mallorca from midnight to noon.

Weather stations are at present indicating around 50% probability of rain on Thursday at most, with some (especially in the north) forecasting as low as 10 and 15% plus a good deal of sun.

There are currently also yellow alerts for rain and storms for the south and the Tramuntana from 6am to 4pm on Friday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (21C) 28C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 32.

Andratx (19C) 28C, light east breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Fri: 27, Sat: 29, Sun: 29.

Binissalem (18C) 29C, gentle east easing to light; humidity 60%. Fri: 26, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.

Deya (19C) 28C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Fri: 26, Sat: 28, Sun: 30.

Palma (20C) 28C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 55%. Fri: 27, Sat: 30, Sun: 30.

Pollensa (20C) 29C, light northeast-east breezes; humidity 65%. Fri: 28, Sat: 29, Sun: 34.

Porreres (19C) 29C, light northeast-east breezes; humidity 70%. Fri: 27, Sat: 33, Sun: 32.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 28C, light east breeze; humidity 70%. Fri: 27, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

Santanyi (19C) 27C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 70%. Fri: 27, Sat: 30, Sun: 30.

Sineu (20C) 28C, light east breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 26, Sat: 31, Sun: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Wednesday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.1 Llucmajor, 31.2 Palma Airport and Port; 31.0 Campos and Porreres; Lows of 15.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 19.7 Binissalem and Lluc; Rainfall of 2.2 litres per square metre Puerto Soller, 2.0 Sant Elm.