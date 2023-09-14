For those of you in Mallorca who may have wondering what all the fuss was about bad weather alerts, there was some rain on Thursday - fairly heavy in the Santa Maria area, but not as heavy as an amber or even a yellow alert had suggested.

For Friday, there are yellow alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms for the south of the island and for the Tramuntana region - up to 20 litres per square metre of rain in an hour. Weather stations are forecasting rain (high probability) for the whole of Mallorca, plus thunderstorms in the north. Some sunny spells as well. It could be, therefore that the weather alerts are widened. We'll see.

As for the weekend, looking pretty good. Sunny with some cloud and quite hot on Sunday. Some rain is currently being forecast from Monday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (20C) 28C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 28, Sun: 30, Mon: 30.

Andratx (19C) 28C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 75%. Sat: 29, Sun: 29, Mon: 28.

Binissalem (18C) 27C, gentle southeast easing to light west; humidity 80%. Sat: 31, Sun: 33, Mon: 29.

Deya (19C) 27C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Sat: 28, Sun: 29, Mon: 27.

Palma (22C) 27C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 75%. Sat: 30, Sun: 32, Mon: 28.

Pollensa (20C) 28C, moderate southeast breeze easing to calm; humidity 75%. Sat: 29, Sun: 32, Mon: 31.

Porreres (19C) 28C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 75%. Sat: 32, Sun: 34, Mon: 29.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 28C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 75%. Sat: 31, Sun: 34, Mon: 31.

Santanyi (20C) 28C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle south; humidity 75%. Sat: 30, Sun: 32, Mon: 29.

Sineu (19C) 27C, moderate south breeze easing to light; humidity 75%. Sat: 31, Sun: 33, Mon: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 30.8 Llucmajor, 30.5 Palma Port; 30.4 Porreres; Lows of 14.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 17.9 Lluc; Rainfall of 14.0 litres per square metre Santa Maria del Camí, 4.8 Llucmajor, 3.3 Palma Airport.