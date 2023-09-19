The extreme weather alert for Mallorca was brought forward and the island is now on alert for heavy or very heavy rain and thunderstorms from 17:00 this Tuesday,

Sa riera de Palma

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), has announced that the south and the Serra de Tramuntana will be on orange alert for very heavy rain and storms and may register up to 40 litres of water per square metre in just one hour.

In the rest of the region, the risk level is yellow and up to 30 litres may fall in an hour.

In addition, the storms could produce strong or very strong gusts of wind.

Aperitiu de la DANA, fortíssima tempesta damunt #Palma.



⛈46 l/m2 al Secar i 20 l/m2 a La Bonanova



📸Video

The spokesperson for Aemet, María José Guerrero, explained that the weather front is moving and changing rapidly which is why they do not rule out having to increase the risk level to orange for very heavy rain and storms. “The sea temperature is 26º, so the effects may be more adverse and the evolution of the storm must be closely monitored,” she said.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the situation will be very similar.

Weather warnings will be in force until 12:00 noon. Throughout the afternoon, skies will clear and the warnings will, for the moment, be lifted at 20:00.

Night-time temperatures will remain unchanged but daytime temperatures will fall.

The wind will blow lightly to moderately from the east and southeast, turning southwest.

Furthermore, the heavy rains which have lashed the Balearics, in particular Mallorca this afternoon, have so far caused widespread delays to more than a hundred flights at the three airports on the islands but with no cancellations recorded.

The bad weather has meant that Spanish and foreign airlines have been forced to reschedule their flights and alter the take-off and landing slots due to the regulation of traffic in arrivals and departures at the airports.

Palma's Son Sant Joan airport has 808 aircraft movements scheduled for today (Tuesday), of which more than 40 have been affected during the hours of heaviest rainfall.

Faced with this situation, tour operators, hoteliers and transport companies have had to coordinate the departure of tourists from the hotels, as well as transport from Palma airport to the hotel zones in accordance with the regulations programmed by Enaire air traffic control and the airport authority.