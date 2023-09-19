The alerts for heavy rain and thunderstorms are currently effective from midnight Tuesday to noon Wednesday.

These are amber for rain for the south and the Tramuntana region - up to 40 litres per square metre in an hour and yellow for rain for the rest of Mallorca (up to 30 litres). The alert for storms with possible strong gusts is yellow for the whole of Mallorca.

The weather stations are generally indicating an improvement in the afternoon: quite sunny in areas. This will continue into Thursday, which at present looks like being a pleasant day. For Friday there is a high probability of some rain, though there should also be a fair amount of sunny weather. Settling down at the weekend.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (18C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 29, Fri: 27, Sat: 26.

Andratx (18C) 27C, gentle south breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 70%. Thu: 28, Fri: 27, Sat: 25.

Binissalem (17C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 70%. Thu: 28, Fri: 26, Sat: 25.

Deya (17C) 26C, gentle west breeze easing to light south; humidity 65%. Thu: 27, Fri: 26, Sat: 24.

Palma (19C) 27C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Thu: 28, Fri: 27, Sat: 25.

Pollensa (18C) 29C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Thu: 31, Fri: 28, Sat: 26.

Porreres (17C) 27C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 70%. Thu: 28, Fri: 27, Sat: 26.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 28C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Thu: 29, Fri: 27, Sat: 26.

Santanyi (18C) 26C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 75%. Thu: 27, Fri: 27, Sat: 26.

Sineu (18C) 26C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Thu: 27, Fri: 26, Sat: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (to 7pm) - Highs of 27.6 Palma Port, 27.4 Porreres, 27.3 Binissalem; Lows of 10.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.1 Lluc, 15.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 22.7 litres per square metre Palma Port, 19.6 Palma University, 10.9 Santanyi, 7.6 Portocolom, 6.7 Lluc, 6.2 Santa Maria.