The heavy rain in Mallorca on Tuesday and Wednesday has broken records for rainfall at certain weather stations.

María José Guerrero, spokesperson for the Aemet met agency in the Balearics, says that there were 104 litres of rain per square metre over a 24-hour period at Palma University. The previous record was 69 litres in 2019. At Son Moix in Palma there were 99 litres; the previous record was 68 litres in 2017.

Aemet rainfall data posted around 9am on Wednesday morning gave the following figures for rainfall over the previous 24 hours. For the main weather stations, the university's rainfall was much greater than elsewhere:

Un clàssic de final d'estiu: molts de litres en pocs minuts i zones urbanes mal drenades. Can Valero, Palma, ara: pic.twitter.com/Jk7JUiR9Mu — Miquel Salamanca (@MiquelSalamanca) September 19, 2023

104 Palma University, 59 Palma Port, 58 Son Torrella (Escorca), 54 Es Capdellà (Calvia), 54 Serrra Alfabia (Bunyola), 51 Lluc, 50 Puerto Soller, 45 Andratx, 43 Banyalbufar, 37 Son Servera, 34 Santa Maria.

There is still some chance of further rain on Wednesday, but the weather alerts have been lifted.

The rain has been the result of a DANA, isolated depression at high levels, commonly referred to as 'gota fría', cold drop in English.