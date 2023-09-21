There should be an improvement in the afternoon ahead of what looks like it will be a generally fine and sunny start to autumn on Saturday.
The forecast for Palma (below) isn't shared by all weather stations. In the north there is a probability of rain on Saturday morning.
Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):
Alcudia (19C) 27C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 25.
Andratx (18C) 27C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.
Binissalem (15C) 26C, light northwest breeze backing west; humidity 55%. Sat: 26, Sun: 27, Mon: 26.
Deya (17C) 25C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.
Palma (18C) 26C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 26.
Pollensa (18C) 28C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 26, Sun: 28, Mon: 27.
Porreres (14C) 27C, light west-northwest breezes; humidity 55%. Sat: 26, Sun: 27, Mon: 26.
Sant Llorenç (16C) 27C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 25.
Santanyi (15C) 27C, calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 25.
Sineu (15C) 26C, light northwest-west breezes; humidity 55%. Sat: 26, Sun: 27, Mon: 25.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 29.4 Pollensa, 28.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 28.7 Capdepera; Lows of 16.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.8 Pollensa, 17.6 Palma University; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Petra.
