Rain forecast for the whole of Mallorca on Friday, the consequence of the Atlantic trough that is due to affect the Balearics. Aemet hasn't issued any alerts but notes that rain could be occasionally heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms.

There should be an improvement in the afternoon ahead of what looks like it will be a generally fine and sunny start to autumn on Saturday.

The forecast for Palma (below) isn't shared by all weather stations. In the north there is a probability of rain on Saturday morning.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (19C) 27C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 25.

Andratx (18C) 27C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Sat: 25, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

Binissalem (15C) 26C, light northwest breeze backing west; humidity 55%. Sat: 26, Sun: 27, Mon: 26.

Deya (17C) 25C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

Palma (18C) 26C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 26.

Pollensa (18C) 28C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 26, Sun: 28, Mon: 27.

Porreres (14C) 27C, light west-northwest breezes; humidity 55%. Sat: 26, Sun: 27, Mon: 26.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 27C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 25.

Santanyi (15C) 27C, calm; humidity 65%. Sat: 26, Sun: 26, Mon: 25.

Sineu (15C) 26C, light northwest-west breezes; humidity 55%. Sat: 26, Sun: 27, Mon: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (to 7.30pm) - Highs of 29.4 Pollensa, 28.8 Colonia Sant Pere, 28.7 Capdepera; Lows of 16.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.8 Pollensa, 17.6 Palma University; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Petra.